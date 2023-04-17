Did Mandy Rose tease her next career move after WWE? Here's why fans are excited!

Mandy Rose is looking to make a significant breakthrough in the entertainment industry following her WWE exit. The former NXT Women's Champion had an exceptional wrestling run before being let go in December 2022. Since then, she has taken to pursuing her modeling goals.

A recognized fitness figure, the real-life Amanda Saccomanno gained massive appeal after becoming the 2014 World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Bikini Champion. It ultimately led to her involvement in pro wrestling and her subsequent WWE debut. She was a part of the company from 2015 to 2022.

WWE stars like John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have had a successful on-screen transition. It now seems that Mandy Rose could be the next in line to foray into Hollywood after a successful pro wrestling career. The former NXT star recently reacted to a Twitter post by Discussing Film, which stated that a Baywatch remake is in the works. Her use of eye emojis hinted at her interest or even her possible involvement.

Check out the tweet below:

One of the biggest shows of the late 1980s and 1990s, the series followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of LA County. Baywatch propelled the careers of Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, and Yasmine Bleeth. It became the source for the 2017 film, which featured Dwayne Johnson.

Mandy Rose's part in the remake hasn't been confirmed, but fans suspect she will be perfect for the role, given her history and interest in modeling.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Daniel Owen @Monkey_D_Owen @mandysacs If anyone would be perfect for that, it would be you! @mandysacs If anyone would be perfect for that, it would be you!

WrestlingFTW @FuckSpotMonkeys @mandysacs Clearly this is a movie you were born to be casted in. @mandysacs Clearly this is a movie you were born to be casted in.

The rumors are based on an article by Deadline which states that Fremantle is interested in developing a reboot of the American drama series. Broadcasters and streamers are at play, but no confirmation has been made.

Former WWE star Mandy Rose reigned as the NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days

Mandy Rose's pictures on FanTime reportedly resulted in a breach of her WWE contract. Her departure from the Stamford-based promotion was a huge letdown for fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster after losing her NXT gold to Roxanne Perez.

However, before being released by the company, Rose was enjoying a thrilling run as the NXT Women's Champion. The former WWE Superstar was the leader of The Toxic Attraction stable, which also included Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Her women's title reign lasted for 413 days. During this time, she defeated some of the biggest stars in the brand, including Nikkita Lyons, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark, among others. The title run also propelled her to become the third longest-reigning women's champion in the history of the brand.

Mandy Rose lost the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT. Since then, Toxic Attraction has also dissolved, with Dolin and Jayne at loggerheads with each other.

