Did Naomi return to WWE because of Vince McMahon's departure? Exploring the reason

The WWE Universe can once again "Feel the Glow" as Naomi is back in WWE. The 36-year-old superstar made her return at the Royal Rumble after an impactful spell with TNA. Coming out at No.2, she was received by much cheer and applause from the fans who were more than happy to see her back in a WWE ring.

But why did she choose to return at this time? And could it have a lot to do with the departure of Vince McMahon?

Naomi originally left the company in 2022 alongside Sasha Banks. During that period, Vince McMahon regained authority over WWE and played a significant role in shaping the company's creative decisions. Certain decisions made by McMahon did not align with the expectations of both her and Banks, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, causing them to feel undervalued and disrespected.

As such, the two walked out on the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW, which led to indefinite suspensions and saw them stripped of their titles. After that, there was radio silence until Naomi confirmed in March 2023 that she was no longer with the company.

"Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me. It was probably the lowest I've ever felt in my life," said Naomi [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It may have just been a coincidence, but McMahon's departure, although not for creative disputes, will help Naomi's latest run with the company. After all, with the former chairman gone and Triple H now the CCO of WWE, there will be plenty of opportunities for her to express herself and for the fans to "Feel the Glow" in a completely new way.

Now that she is back, it will be interesting to see what WWE Creative does with her. Whatever happens, the fans will just have to wait and see where she plans on shining.

Naomi has a big qualifying match tonight for WWE Elimination Chamber

Naomi has a purposeful comeback in WWE, with ambitious intentions already mapped out for her. By joining SmackDown, she aims to leave her imprint on the blue brand, and her initial chance arrives tonight. As one of numerous female competitors aspiring to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, she strives to make her way there.

However, before she can even think about entering that deadly structure, she needs to qualify for her match. She will be looking to do just that when she takes on Alba Fyre tonight on SmackDown. In what is sure to be an incredible match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be looking to show the WWE Universe just what they missed out on.

One thing is for sure: it's great to see her back in the squared circle for WWE. Hopefully, she has an amazing run this time around that will see her get the appreciation and merit that she deserves.

Do you think Naomi is a favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

