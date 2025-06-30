Did Otis leave WWE?

WWE RAW is filled with some of the most exciting names from the entire wrestling industry, and one of them is former Money in the Bank winner Otis. The latter has been with the Alpha Academy since 2020 and has managed to deliver some entertaining matches over the past few months as well.

However, Otis has not been seen on WWE TV for quite some time now. The star was engaged in a feud with Rusev, who made his return recently, and ended up disappearing from TV suddenly, with no appearances made over the past few weeks. This has left fans confused over the possibility of the star leaving the company silently.

However, Otis has not left WWE. The star is out of action currently due to a potential injury. In a recent report from WrestleVotes, it was reported that the former Money in the Bank winner was not available for weekly television at the moment.

The report further mentioned that WWE maintains a list of stars available for weekly television, but Otis was not named among those over the past few weeks, confirming his absence. However, the report didn’t mention whether the star was out with an injury or not:

"I believe he's out of action, don't know if it's an injury or personal reasons. You know, we speak about this roster that shows up. [...] Otis is currently not on the roster, which means they're not available. For whatever reason, personal or injury, I don't know, I don't wanna speculate. However, they're just not available for weekly TV at the moment."

A recent report from Fightful Select has now confirmed that Otis is out with a shoulder injury and might have to undergo surgery. This seemingly confirms that the fans will have to wait for a few months for Otis to make it back to WWE TV.

How can WWE enhance Otis’ status on the roster?

Otis is currently engaged in a tag team with Akira Tozawa, and both men have managed to make a name for themselves as the revitalised Alpha Academy after Chad Gable’s departure during his heel turn last year.

Moving forward, the popular duo could be major players in the tag team division and be involved in a potential storyline for the World Tag Team Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the star after he recovers from his injury and makes it back to the squared circle.

