Update on Otis’ WWE absence (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Otis is a very popular and well-loved character amongst WWE fans. The Alpha Academy member plays a lovable, sweet, big guy that fans want to cheer for, making him the perfect foil for any heel. Since returning to WWE, Rusev targeted the Alpha Academy for weeks and assaulted Otis following his match against Chad Gable's former number one guy.
He has been off TV for the last few weeks, and WrestleVotes recently provided an update on the former Heavy Machinery member. Addressing Otis' absence on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, it was revealed that he wasn't available for weekly television at the moment.
WrestleVotes revealed that WWE maintains an internal roster of talent who are available for weekly television and can be included in storylines. However, Otis' name isn't on that roster currently, although the exact reason for that hasn't been revealed.
"Yeah, Joe, I believe he's out of action, don't know if it's an injury or personal reasons. You know, we speak about this roster that shows up. (...) Otis is currently not on the roster, which means they're not available. For whatever reason, personal or injury, I don't know, I don't wanna speculate. However, they're just not available for weekly TV at the moment," he said. [From 9:33 onwards]
Otis has been a member of the Alpha Academy since Chad Gable took him under his wings back in 2020. Since then, the former Mr. Money in the Bank has gone on to become the 'leader' of the group that has now seemingly added Natalya as a mentor for Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa.
