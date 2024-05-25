Did Otis secretly betray Chad Gable at King and Queen of the Ring? What exactly happened

Chad Gable failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, despite his best efforts. However, a shocking moment came during the final moments of the match when Otis crashed Gable with a colossal clothesline in the ringside.

During the final moments of the Triple-Threat Match, which also featured Bronson Reed, the Alpha Academy leader held Sami Zayn at the ringside and ordered his Number One Guy to hit him. However, Zayn escaped and Otis ended up hitting Master Gable which eventually knocked him out and cost him the bout.

Since then, there have been various speculations that he might have furtively betrayed Chad Gable. However, this is not the case, as Otis did not intentionally hit Gable with the clothesline. The 32-year-old star was supposed to hit Sami Zayn at the ringside which however backfired.

His reluctance in hitting Zayn provided the latter to escape which eventually resulted in Otis taking out Master Gable. The Alpha Academy member seemingly did not have any clandestine motive behind it as it was just an accidental event that transpired at the ringside.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, it looks like a matter of time before Otis reaches his boiling point and turns against Chad Gable as the latter has been berating and disrespecting him for weeks now. What happened at King and Queen of the Ring could finally pave the way for Otis' much-anticipation babyface turn in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback