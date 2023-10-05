Did Paul Heyman drop major hint regarding new Bloodline member? Roman Reigns appears to be recruiting!

The Bloodline is down to just four members at the moment, with only three in-ring performers, which means that Roman Reigns could be looking to recruit.

This week on NXT, Paul Heyman made it clear that he would be in Bron Breakker's corner next week when he takes on Carmelo Hayes in a NXT: Stand & Deliver rematch. This is clearly to further his issues with Cena since The Bloodline and the former 16-time World Champion are feuding on SmackDown, but could it be teasing more?

Bron Breakker is another second-generation superstar who has been marked as a blue-chip prospect in this business much like The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns. Whilst he isn't a member of the Anoa'i family, this connection could be considered enough for him to be considered for the group.

Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns returns to WWE this week on SmackDown after taking several weeks away and seemingly watching the action unfold from afar.

Reigns has a lot of questions to answer for the WWE Universe when he makes his return. Jimmy Uso has seemingly been added back to the family despite him choosing to leave while Roman was still around.

Reigns is running out of family members to trust and could decide to accept Uso back, yet he may decide he still issues to settle with his brother Jey who is over on RAW.

Could Bron Breakker make his debut at Fastlane and help The Bloodline pick up the win, showing that he has decided to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief?

Breakker would be the perfect addition to the group and now that Reigns has given Heyman his blessing to be in his corner, it appears that Breakker will owe Reigns moving forward.

Do you think Breakker will be a new addition to The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.