Did Paul Heyman tease betraying Roman Reigns on WWE RAW?

On the latest WWE RAW, Paul Heyman gave subtle hints about his doubts about undisputed world champion Roman Reigns. The Bloodline has seemingly imploded, and it seems that a new superstar will be at center stage, leaving the power-hungry Heyman wondering about his future.

The Wiseman is a fickle person. Instead of staying loyal to a particular superstar, he has always shown his servitude to the champions. Formerly CM Punk's advocate, he shifted to Brock Lesnar after his WWE return and eventually took Roman Reigns' side when he understood the power scales had shifted to The Tribal Chief.

There have been some major hints about Paul Heyman's future betrayal of Roman Reigns. Now that The Bloodline is in shambles, the legendary manager is looking favorably to WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes. During the red brand proceedings, he asked Rhodes what it would be like to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39 before reverting to his manipulative self.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Paul Heyman is brilliant for selling that stunner from KO all the way down to the stubble from not shaving #WWERAW Paul Heyman is brilliant for selling that stunner from KO all the way down to the stubble from not shaving #WWERAW https://t.co/502YdlMDkp

While speaking to The American Nightmare, The Wiseman implied how Rhodes would miss out on 'family time' if he becomes the next world champion due to the hectic traveling schedule. Does that mean Paul Heyman views Cody Rhodes as a legitimate threat to The Head of the Table?

Heyman also tried to save his skin by siding with Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber. All he got, as a result, was a jaw-breaking Stunner whose effects he is still carrying.

WWE RAW: Paul Heyman disclosed why he managed Roman Reigns

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman revealed that being the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns was a tempting offer. He didn't think someone could trump Brock Lesnar's achievements in WWE.

“I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar [...] The only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns." [H/T Bleacher]

Heyman has been alongside Reigns since his return at SummerSlam 2020. He was previously involved in a story stemming from his wavering allegiance to Reigns and Lesnar. Ultimately, he sided with The Tribal Chief.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes