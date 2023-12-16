Did Randy Orton accidentally leak details on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns in 2024? Analyzing potential SmackDown clue

Since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton has made it clear that he was going to go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Orton was furious about how the heel faction's actions led to him being away from the Stamford-based promotion for 18 months, and hence, he was eager to seek revenge.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Viper finally had his wish when he came face to face with Reigns. While the segment between the duo was thoroughly enjoyed by fans, it seems Orton might have leaked a major plan WWE had for the Royal Rumble 2024.

During the promo, Randy Orton called out The Tribal Chief for a WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble 2024. This statement by Orton could hint at a title split at the upcoming premium live event. The reason a split would make sense can be attributed to CM Punk's inclusion in the title picture.

Hence, if the Stamford-based promotion does split the title ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, fans could witness Seth Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship, Roman Reigns holding the WWE Championship, and CM Punk holding the Universal Championship. While the angle is speculative, it will be good to see these three men as champions.

Former WWE Writer criticized Randy Orton's segment with Nick Aldis

When Randy Orton signed with SmackDown, Nick Aldis was one of the happiest men. However, moments after signing with the blue brand, Orton shocked the WWE Universe when he delivered a vicious RKO to Aldis. This led to the SmackDown GM imposing a $50,000 fine on The Viper.

However, instead of paying $50,000, Orton paid Nick Aldis $100,000, in case he was to RKO him again. While many found this segment to be hilarious, former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of it. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"This week, Randy Orton walks in Aldis' office and hands him a check for the fine. Nick Aldis is a big freaking guy, bro, everybody knows he used to be a wrestler, okay bro, he's a man's man. When Orton walks into your office coming off of that, you're gonna have a problem with him bro, you're not gonna just collect his check." [46:28 - 46:53]

For those unaware, Nick Aldis was one of the finest wrestlers before joining WWE. While he wrestled for various promotions over the course of his career, Aldis was popular for winning the World Heavyweight Championship in TNA and NWA. It will be interesting to see if Aldis ever makes his in-ring debut in WWE.

