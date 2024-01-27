Did Randy Orton tease pulling off two matches in one night at the Royal Rumble? Analyzing his words on SmackDown

Randy Orton is set for a blockbuster match at the Royal Rumble. The Viper will take on Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 24 hours. Could he pull off double duty tomorrow night?

The veteran superstar was introduced to the ring by Eladio Carrión on SmackDown tonight. Orton hyped up the upcoming match. He said that number 15 would be the only number to matter tomorrow night at the premium live event.

While the Viper was quick to link the number to a potential 15th world title win, it is possible he could be teasing entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match as the 15th entrant. Realistically, Triple H won’t book his former Evolution co-star to work two matches because of his history with back injuries.

It is worth mentioning that Randy Orton has mostly worked multi-man matches ever since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. While he has competed in singles matches as well, they have been extremely short to protect him from taking bumps.

What happened after Randy Orton came face-to-face with AJ Styles on SmackDown?

Randy Orton was interrupted by AJ Styles during his promo on SmackDown tonight. The Phenomenal One called out The Viper for taking him out with an RKO last week on the blue brand. LA Knight arrived and cut a promo on both superstars.

While The Megastar was walking backstage, Styles took advantage of the distraction to take Orton out with a Pele Kick.

It remains to be seen which of the four men will come out with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship around their waist tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble.

