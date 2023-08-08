Did RAW star spill the beans on Ronda Rousey's WWE departure? What you might have missed

At SummerSlam 2023, Ronda Rousey suffered defeat at the hands of Shayna Baszler in a hard-hitting MMA rules match, inviting mixed reactions from the wrestling world.

The RAW after The Biggest Party of the Summer managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats with some exciting segments. While Cody Rhodes acknowledged Brock Lesnar's gesture following their clash at the August 5 event, Baszler locked horns with Zoey Stark on the red show.

The Queen of Spades interrupted Becky Lynch and Stark's heated exchange on the show. The Man mentioned how Baszler looked battered following her clash with Rousey in Detroit.

In response, the former MMA fighter said The Rowdy One looked worse after their bout before claiming she drove the latter out of WWE. Amid widespread speculation about Rousey's potential WWE departure, her real-life friend's comments added more fuel to the fire.

"Yeah, well, you should see how Ronda Rousey looks tonight. Oh no, except you won't see how Ronda Rousey looks because I beat Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam and drove Ronda Rousey out of WWE," stated Baszler.

Check out the segment here.

The WWE Universe started chanting 'Thank you, Shayna' following her statement about the RAW star. There has been no official confirmation on whether the former champion is taking time off or her tenure with the company has concluded.

Ronda Rousey has expressed displeasure with WWE in the past

Earlier this year, The Baddest Woman on the Planet called out WWE and Damage CTRL in a series of tweets. Rousey's rant was directed at the company's poor booking of the women's division, garnering varied reactions from the wrestling world.

This incident took place before her on-screen pairing with Shayna Baszler. The two former MMA fighters had expressed their interest in working together as a tag team in WWE and later joined forces to dominate the roster. However, their partnership was short-lived as Baszler attacked Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023 during their Women's Tag Team Championship bout.

At the London show, the duo dropped the title to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a surprising turn of events.

The UFC Hall of Famer has not issued a public statement on her future with the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen whether Rousey will return to WWE TV or hang up her wrestling boots after a stellar run.