Did Rikishi predict The Bloodline's future? Roman Reigns won't be thrilled

Roman Reigns has been pushed to the brink by The Usos, especially Jimmy Uso. He betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions, and the faction has seemingly been divided into two.

Currently, Jey and Jimmy Uso have moved away from The Bloodline, while Solo Sikoa continues to stand by Roman Reigns. If there’s one person who doesn’t like this arrangement, it’s former WWE superstar Rikishi. Obviously, he wants his three sons on the same side, standing by each other.

It seems that the Hall of Famer made a prediction about The Bloodline on social media. He showed a t-shirt to mark the Fatu Legacy, and it showcased The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and himself. Even though it focuses on their family legacy and not the Anoa’i Legacy, leaving out The Head of the Table could be an indication that the siblings are soon coming together to push forward the Fatu Legacy.

It’s unknown if Solo Sikoa will turn on The Tribal Chief to be with his brothers. However, there have been indications of it.

Roman Reigns refused to resolve issues with Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns received the new Undisputed WWE Championship belt on the June 2, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Paul Heyman wanted to ensure that there were no interruptions, but The Usos arrived to disrupt the celebration.

Jimmy Uso explained that he Superkicked Reigns to save Jey Uso from further humiliation by Reigns. During the heated argument, Reigns and Jimmy Uso almost had a physical brawl. This is when Jey Uso intervened to remind them they’re family who needs each other to move forward.

Following this, Jimmy Uso and The Tribal Chief shared a warm embrace, or so it seemed. During the hug, Reigns brought the mic near his mouth and said, "No." He didn’t want to make up with Jimmy Uso in any shape or form.

He left the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo after Sikoa executed a Samoan Spike on his brother, Jimmy Uso.

