Roman Reigns drops a major spoiler on his WWE title reign? Don't miss out

Roman Reigns has now been on top of the WWE mountain for over 1000 days. Recently The Tribal Chief was also presented with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt of SmackDown two weeks ago. While many people want him to keep the belt forever, there are a few fans who would like to see him lose as well. Interestingly, The Head of the Table may have leaked some details regarding his historic Championship run.

Recently, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns shot a commercial for NBC for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. During the promo, The Wiseman stated that the Head of the Table is ready to defend his Championship against anyone and at any time. However, Reigns corrected Heyman by saying he will defend his title anytime except next July.

This means there is a good possibility that Roman Reigns could keep the Championship till the end of June 2024 at a minimum. If this happens, Reigns' title reign would be nearing 1,400 days which would be closing in on Hulk Hogan's reign of 1,474 days.

Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown this Friday Night

The last few weeks have been very chaotic for the Bloodline. At the end of SmackDown two weeks ago, Roman Reigns claimed Jey Uso would fall in line like how he always does. However, last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso didn't give any answer to Paul Heyman even though the wise man got him a United States Championship opportunity.

Jey Uso ended up losing the match after receiving an unintentional super kick from brother Jimmy Uso. At the end of the night, Jey left the ring in disappointment while Jimmy tried to apologize for the mistake.

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Reigns will be looking for a definite answer. The time for doing and playing games for Jey Uso will be over this week. The Tribal Chief will want an answer from his right-hand man. Either Jey falls in line or leaves the bloodline to walk with his brother.

