Did Roman Reigns actually get hospitalized following WWE Clash in Paris? Truth revealed

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in an incredible, hard-hitting contest in the opening match at Clash in Paris tonight. However, unfortunately for The Head of the Table, his night didn't end there; instead, his overzealousness cost him a lot more.

Ad

After the bell, Reigns shockingly went after Paul Heyman. While the crowd loved every bit of it, chaos erupted when Bron Breakker blindsided him with a devastating spear through the announce table as he celebrated upon its top. Reed then rejoined Breakker as the two unleashed a hellacious assault on The Tribal Chief.

Reigns was stretchered by medical officials, but the beatdown continued with multiple Tsunami splashes before WWE security was finally able to stop the carnage. The brutal post-match angle left fans questioning whether Reigns had suffered a real injury and would actually have to get hospitalised. It is certainly not unprecedented for a heavily injured star to be written off TV in such fashion.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

In truth, this was indeed a scripted way to temporarily write him off television, but not due to any medical issues. Reigns will, in fact, be taking time away from WWE to film the upcoming Street Fighter movie, where he is set to portray the iconic villain Akuma.

Roman Reigns has been surprisingly a constant presence these past few weeks on RAW, perhaps to make up for his imminent absence, and as tonight exemplified, he has been doing everything in his power to get Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed more over with the WWE Universe with each passing week. To clarify once again, no, Roman Reigns was not legitimately hospitalized after Clash in Paris; this is purely a storyline.

Ad

Paris was an incredible host to their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns received an extraordinary welcome at Clash in Paris, as the city of love showered him with every bit of love they could spare. Paris wholeheartedly acknowledged their Tribal Chief, and after years of struggling, pushed as the company's top babyface, this kind of love has to mean something special for Reigns.

Reigns is now expected to be off TV for a few weeks to a few months, although he is almost certain to be back in time for the buildup to Survivor Series: WarGames, the initial build to which is seemingly already underway. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is neither advertised nor expected to be featured on WWE Wrestlepalooza, which will mark the company's debut premium live event on ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More