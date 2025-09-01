Did Roman Reigns actually get hospitalized following WWE Clash in Paris? Truth revealed

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in an incredible, hard-hitting contest in the opening match at Clash in Paris tonight. However, unfortunately for The Head of the Table, his night didn't end there; instead, his overzealousness cost him a lot more.
After the bell, Reigns shockingly went after Paul Heyman. While the crowd loved every bit of it, chaos erupted when Bron Breakker blindsided him with a devastating spear through the announce table as he celebrated upon its top. Reed then rejoined Breakker as the two unleashed a hellacious assault on The Tribal Chief.
Reigns was stretchered by medical officials, but the beatdown continued with multiple Tsunami splashes before WWE security was finally able to stop the carnage. The brutal post-match angle left fans questioning whether Reigns had suffered a real injury and would actually have to get hospitalised. It is certainly not unprecedented for a heavily injured star to be written off TV in such fashion.
These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!
In truth, this was indeed a scripted way to temporarily write him off television, but not due to any medical issues. Reigns will, in fact, be taking time away from WWE to film the upcoming Street Fighter movie, where he is set to portray the iconic villain Akuma.
Roman Reigns has been surprisingly a constant presence these past few weeks on RAW, perhaps to make up for his imminent absence, and as tonight exemplified, he has been doing everything in his power to get Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed more over with the WWE Universe with each passing week. To clarify once again, no, Roman Reigns was not legitimately hospitalized after Clash in Paris; this is purely a storyline.
Paris was an incredible host to their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns received an extraordinary welcome at Clash in Paris, as the city of love showered him with every bit of love they could spare. Paris wholeheartedly acknowledged their Tribal Chief, and after years of struggling, pushed as the company's top babyface, this kind of love has to mean something special for Reigns.
Reigns is now expected to be off TV for a few weeks to a few months, although he is almost certain to be back in time for the buildup to Survivor Series: WarGames, the initial build to which is seemingly already underway. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is neither advertised nor expected to be featured on WWE Wrestlepalooza, which will mark the company's debut premium live event on ESPN.