Did Roman Reigns fail as a Babyface?

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in WWE thanks to his Tribal Chief persona. However, the star wasn't always so popular.

He was initially a heel as a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley). The faction later turned face during a feud with Evolution. The storyline led to the end of The Shield and WWE attempted to make Roman Reigns the next face of the company.

He won the 2015 Royal Rumble match and main evented WrestleMania 31 alongside Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. At the 32nd edition of the event, he defeated Triple H to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, the moment marked the start of his downfall in the fans eyes. The WWE Universe began growing tired of Reigns' push and needed some change.

As this face character, Reigns went on to main event two more WrestleManias and became the second man to defeat The Undertaker at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Big Dog was met with considerable heat and fans reacted negatively to his successes,

WWE ignored the protests and continued pushing him as "The Guy''. His uninteresting feud with Brock Lesnar and victory over John Cena increased the heat towards him.

In 2020, Roman Reigns took a hiatus and returned as a heel. Ever since we have known him as The Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns' babyface run had great advantages

As the older audience grew tired of The Big Dog, the younger audience was still in favor. The WWE Universe was divided over his character.

Even though the audience may have been divided, some parts of his babyface run were supported by everyone. The Shield Reunion was appreciated by the majority of viewers and he was still the highest merchandise seller in the company. This is strong proof that Roman Reigns' tenure as a good guy wasn't a failure.

He became an inspiration to cancer patients after overcoming leukemia and he is one of the most hard-working performers to ever step foot in WWE.

The opposition he received as a face created the grounds for his heel turn. As soon as he returned at SummerSlam 2020, the heat was converted into support. Paul Heyman added to his character by increasing his legitimacy as a heel and The Bloodline was formed.

We can't deny that his babyface run is a major reason behind his successful run as WWE's Tribal Chief. As a heel, he has arguably become the greatest Universal Champion of all time.

