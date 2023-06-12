Did Roman Reigns hint at The Bloodline's dreadful future? Deciphering the meaning

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are under the spotlight again as drama surrounds their once-peaceful family. They were atop the mountain a few months ago, but today, there are visible cracks in The Island of Relevancy.

Following The Usos' failure to recapture the tag titles, The Tribal Chief grew hostile towards his cousins, especially Jimmy Uso. Weeks of abuse boiled over at Night of Champions when Jimmy superkicked Reigns twice.

A few days later, Jimmy Uso was seemingly expelled from The Bloodline when Solo Sikoa Samoan Spiked his brother at the behest of Roman Reigns. The Right Hand Man has not firmly chosen a side yet, as his loyalties remain divided.

However, The Head of the Table recently dropped a cryptic tweet upon the expulsion of his cousin from The Bloodline. It was a subtle yet powerful hint at the potential future of the Samaon faction.

Adorning his revamped Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Reigns claimed it was "lonely at the top." From The Tribal Chief's perspective, this may not be far from the truth.

Jimmy Uso is out of The Bloodline. The Right Hand Man's days could be numbered as he will likely side with his twin. Furthermore, Jey may be on the cusp of breaking out as a singles star.

Paul Heyman has a history of betraying his allies. Hence, The Wise Man may not be around for long. The Enforcer may be the most loyal comrade to Roman Reigns, but the latter may not have complete faith in Sikoa.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline could implode at Money in the Bank 2023

Although nothing concrete has been announced, there are three likely possibilities for The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, both of which spell doom for The Bloodline.

A popular fan theory suggested a championship match between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso with Jey as the Special Guest Referee. This could be The Head of The Table's foolproof mechanism of testing The Right Hand Man's loyalties.

A second option could see Reigns and Sikoa facing The Usos, a more likely and intriguing prospect. Considering how the narrative has played out recently, either match is possible.

A last enthralling prospect could place Reigns against Jimmy for the custody of Jey Uso. This one is the most refreshing and befitting alternative. One way or another, The Bloodline could come to an end soon.

