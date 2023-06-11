What if WWE brings back iconic match stipulation for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank?

Roman Reigns is already advertised and set to have another high-profile match At the next Premium Live Event WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The upcoming event will feature multiple intensifying bouts beyond the traditional Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

With the tensions rising among The Bloodline, WWE has the perfect opportunity to bring back an iconic match stipulation for Roman Reigns. The stipulation is a custody match between The Tribal Chief and Jimmy Uso for the custody of Jey Uso.

As seen on the recent WWE Smackdown, one-half of The Usos is confused between falling in line or helping his brother Jimmy against the Undisputed Champion & Solo Sikoa.

As Jey Uso's loyalty is still up in the air, WWE can have a custody match to decide the fate of the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion. This stipulation is not only iconic but also seems suitable as per the current situation of the Samoan faction.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding the inclusion of the Jey Uso Custody Ladder Match in The Bloodline story, the iconic stipulation holds the promise of amplifying the drama to the next level. It can also deliver an even more enjoyable television experience for WWE fans. The presence of the Samoan stable is already making it the perfect cinema.

Roman Reigns is already rumored for WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns will be at the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank. The Head of the Table is currently advertised for the upcoming premium live event by the Stamford-based promotion. According to a report, the company is planning a massive tag team match between The Usos and The Head of the Table & Solo Sikoa for Money in the Bank 2023.

If the reports are true, then Jey Uso may decide to side with his twin and go up against The Undisputed Champion. If this thing happens, then the upcoming shows & premium live events will be quite heart-breaking for The Bloodline fans.

🌰 TheBastardNoah🌰 @TheBastardNoah Breaking: WWE planning Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank.



"While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam." Breaking: WWE planning Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank."While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam." https://t.co/optjUj25ej

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is already a sold-out show. As there are only a few weeks left for the premium live event, let's see how The Bloodline story will progress forward.

