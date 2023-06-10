Paul Heyman had only three words to say after Jey Uso refused to make a decision on SmackDown

Paul Heyman kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown, and he was also involved in the final segment as Jey Uso was forced to make an ultimatum over who he chose - The Bloodline or his brother Jimmy Uso.

He didn't make a decision, but there was a lot that happened before that, and it involved Paul Heyman. The Wiseman relayed the messages sent by Roman Reigns and even booked a match with United States Champion Austin Theory for Jey Uso as a token of appreciation.

Although Jey Uso wound up losing the match after Jimmy interfered and accidentally kicked him, the former would shove his brother and stand in front of Heyman and Solo Sikoa while not making a decision.

In response, Paul Heyman had only three words to say, talking to his phone by saying, "Call Roman Reigns."

It was interesting to see how things played out on this week's episode of SmackDown. While Sami Zayn acknowledged Jey Uso as the real Tribal Chief once again, Jey also told Heyman that if he rejoins The Bloodline, he would kick the special counsel out.

It was as dramatic as always, and it felt like a movie playing out.

Jey has been the central figure once again, with the spotlight on him and everybody wondering who he will choose. With Roman Reigns set to appear next week on the blue brand, we could get a concrete decision by then.

Who do you think will Jey Uso pick between Jimmy and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

