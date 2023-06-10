Jey Uso is in a rather precarious position. He has been a loyal right-hand man to Roman Reigns for a while now and is perhaps the biggest reason why The Tribal Chief has reached 1000 days as Universal Champion. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey made a big threat to one of the key figures of the faction.

Paul Heyman was the one relaying Roman Reigns' messages to Jey Uso in the opening segment of SmackDown. He offered the Right Hand Man a United States Title shot against Austin Theory and enticed him by stating that Roman Reigns views him as the next Tribal Chief.

Later on SmackDown, the two had a backstage segment where Paul Heyman asked for Jey's passport so they can take the private jet to London in a few weeks. The one half of The Usos made a bold statement, revealing that if he is in The Bloodline, then Heyman will be out.

The story continues to get more interesting as neither Jimmy Uso nor Roman Reigns were present on SmackDown this week. Not only that, but Jey was essentially the central figure of the 9th June episode.

Sami Zayn also had a heart-to-heart conversation with Jey Uso, continuing to praise him and acknowledged him as the real Tribal Chief.

Things are only going to get better, so stay tuned to find out what happens next on SmackDown.

