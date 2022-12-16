Will Sami Zayn get haircut for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Sami Zayn has created a place of his own in everyone's hearts, not just the fans but even the members of the Bloodline. The Canadian superstar has repeatedly proven his loyalty to Roman Reigns. Jey Uso hated him to the core, but Zayn found a way to make Jey like him.

Last week, during a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso and Zayn were in a conversation. The right-hand man of the Bloodline applauded the master strategist for his work at Survivor Series and appreciated how the Honorary Uce was leveling up week after week.

Uso told Zayn that something big was planned for him for this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Jey asked Sami to trim his beard and to get a haircut. Zayn didn't react much and replied with an awkward 'yeah.'

There are no photos of Sami Zayn getting a haircut or his beard getting trimmed. But if he wants to be in the good books of The Tribal Chief, he will have to do it.

Sami Zayn reveals what Triple H told him at the start of his WWE career

Sami Zayn is one of the original superstars of Triple H's version of NXT, which started a decade ago. The Game has seen many current-day main roster superstars grow in front of him. One such superstar is Sami. However, Triple H once told Zayn an interesting thing about his future.

In an interview with Peter Rosenburg, Sami Zayn revealed that The Game had called him a 'slow burn guy.' In pro wrestling, a 'slow burn guy' is someone who takes time to find success, unlike a superstar who becomes an overnight sensation.

“Ages ago, Hunter (Triple H) told me this once when he was in NXT. I forget exactly how he phrased it or why we were even talking about it. He said something along the lines of, ‘You’re a slow burn guy. You’re a slow build.’ I think he’s kind of right about that."

Better late than never, the master strategist has found a brilliant way to get the WWE Universe behind him. His presence in the ring is enough to get the crowd buzzing. Sami Zayn, as of now, doesn't even need to win a Championship to feel or to be shown as an important part of the Bloodline. The Canadian superstar has created a niche of his own inside the Bloodline.

