Sasha Banks has become one of the veterans of WWE, having accomplished several outstanding accolades throughout her career. Fans might know that she idolized the late great Eddie Guerrero as a child.

Just like any other fan, she always dreamt of meeting her idol. If you're wondering if she eventually got the chance to meet the Hall of Famer, we've got you covered.

Did Sasha Banks ever meet Eddie Guerrero?

The answer is an unfortunate no. There's a heartbreaking story behind her not being able to meet her childhood hero. Continue reading for the full incident.

In 2005, Sasha Banks booked her ticket for a WWE show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was excited to see Guerrero wrestle but was met with the unfortunate news of The Latino Heat's untimely passing.

She described the incident on an episode of Ariel Helwani Meets.

“I remember going into the arena and I saw all these signs that said ‘Rest in Peace, Eddie Guerrero.’ I was so confused. I was like, ‘Well, maybe Minneapolis doesn’t like Eddie because it was advertised as Eddie Guerrero vs. Undertaker, which I just assumed everybody loved The Undertaker...”

“A fan came up to me and he told me that Eddie Guerrero passed away that night and everything inside of me just broke. I couldn’t believe that my hero passed away,” said Banks.

It is sad to realize that, unlike many other current WWE Superstars, The Boss wasn't fortunate enough to meet her role model.

Sasha Banks credits Eddie Guerrero for all she has accomplished in WWE

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"I saw all these signs saying 'RIP Eddie' and I was so confused, a fan came up to me and said he had passed. Everything inside me broke..."



remembers the moment she found about his passing



@arielhelwani "All I wanted to do was show Eddie Guerrero my sign!""I saw all these signs saying 'RIP Eddie' and I was so confused, a fan came up to me and said he had passed. Everything inside me broke..." @SashaBanksWWE remembers the moment she found about his passing "All I wanted to do was show Eddie Guerrero my sign!""I saw all these signs saying 'RIP Eddie' and I was so confused, a fan came up to me and said he had passed. Everything inside me broke..."@SashaBanksWWE remembers the moment she found about his passing 💔🎤 @arielhelwani https://t.co/PHUvQrdAnO

Inspirations perform an important role in shaping anyone's life. The Boss has idealized The Latino Heat for life and believes she has achieved everything she has only because of her idol.

“Always, I always do [try to pay tribute to Eddie]," noted Sasha Banks. "I walk upstairs and I see all my accolades, and I see my little trophies, my statues, my figures, and I see my figures of Eddie Guerrero. I couldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be in the main event of WrestleMania, I wouldn’t be in The Mandalorian. I wouldn’t be in all these first-time-ever’s if it wasn’t for Eddie Guerrero. So it’s so crazy that he made such an impact on my life that he made me fight for my dreams, so I’m so thankful for him,” said Sasha Banks.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sasha Banks poses with Eddie Guerrero mural in El Paso Sasha Banks poses with Eddie Guerrero mural in El Paso 💙 https://t.co/MSMcujCjzb

Fans will seemingly witness some more tributes from the former RAW Women's Champion in the future. She remains one of the most important stars to ever step into the squared circle.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande