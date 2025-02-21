Did Shane McMahon quietly sign with AEW after leaving WWE? The truth disclosed

As he is no longer associated with WWE, there was speculation that Shane McMahon would join WWE's biggest rival, AEW. In fact, Shane McMahon and All Elite Wrestling's President, Tony Khan, met in mid-summer 2024, but talks between the two sides never progressed.

A new report about the meeting recently surfaced. In a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE executive Jonathan Coachman shared more details about the McMahon/Khan meeting. Per Fightful and WrestleTalk, Shane wanted to run the show and become an equal member of AEW. He also believed that his experience as Vice President and Producer would help him elevate AEW.

However, reports suggest that Tony Khan was not interested in McMahon running the show or becoming a partner in AEW and the latter didn't sign a contract. Moreover, he did not think Shane was familiar with AEW and what the product needed to improve. As a result, the two businessmen seemingly didn't talk again about the possibility of working together.

According to the reports, AEW sources do not rule out McMahon signing with Tony Khan's company at some point in the future if things change.

Tony Khan had high praise for Shane McMahon after summer's meeting

The meeting between the two businessmen took place in Texas back in July. About a month later, Tony Khan spoke with TV Insider and had high praise for Shane McMahon, even though he made it clear that this didn't mean they would work together.

"That was the first time I'd ever met Shane. We both were in Dallas and have mutual close friends. I really enjoyed talking to him. He [Shane McMahon] is quite an insightful, intelligent person. He seems like a nice guy and very smart. I enjoyed talking to him about wrestling. I'm not sure what could come of it, but he was a very down-to-earth and impressive nice guy," Tony Khan said.

That said, it remains to be seen if McMahon will become part of AEW in the future or if there will never be another meeting between him and Khan.

