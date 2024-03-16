Did Shayna Baszler leave WWE? The truth disclosed after she's announced for GCW event

Big news struck yesterday regarding a WWE performer. A former Women's Tag Team Champion has been announced to compete during WrestleMania weekend. However, she won't be wrestling at NXT Stand & Deliver, nor will it be WrestleMania.

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has been announced to be competing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X. This show is being presented by Game Changer Wrestling and has been part of WrestleMania weekend's collective of indie shows for years now.

Naturally, a WWE performer being on the show has led many to assume that The Queen Of Spade's time with World Wrestling Entertainment has ended. That is not the case, however. Shayna is still part of the company and will continue to be part of the RAW brand for the foreseeable future.

This may actually be even more exciting than fans realize. Not only will Shayna be appearing at GCW's Bloodsport X, but there may be more news related to this. According to reports, WWE will be featuring some stars on other GCW shows during WrestleMania weekend.

Instead of this being Shayna's exit from World Wrestling Entertainment, it points to Triple H and the big promotion working with Game Changer Wrestling. Given that The Game has worked with Reality of Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and TNA Wrestling in recent months, it appears more connections are being forged.

Shayna Baszler just suffered a big loss on WWE RAW

The news of Shayna Baszler wrestling for an outside promotion was probably much needed, as she has likely been struggling following recent events. The Queen of Spades has just recently competed in a title match and came up short.

Baszler teamed up with her semi-regular tag team partner, Zoey Stark. The pair earned a title opportunity and attempted to make the most of it on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. They challenged The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Asuka and Kairi Sane proved to be no joke, however. In addition to being extremely talented and physical, Asuka and Kairi had the luxury of their Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY ringside. They caused enough of a distraction for the champions to stand tall.

The loss had to be a massive disappointment for Zoey and Shayna. Baszler was looking to win her first title since 2023, while Stark wanted to earn her first belt on the main roster. For now, however, the two must go back to the drawing board. Perhaps Zoey could join Shayna at Bloodsport?

