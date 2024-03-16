Backstage update on several WWE Superstars heading to GCW Bloodsport on WrestleMania Week

WWE and GCW shocked the wrestling world this afternoon when they made a big announcement for WrestleMania XL weekend. New details have just leaked from backstage amid rumors and speculation about what's coming next.

It was announced earlier today that Shayna Baszler will be appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 10. The event takes place during WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia and is a part of GCW's The Collective. Baszler's opponent has not been announced as of this writing.

WWE may be sending more talents to GCW. A new report from PWInsider notes that there's talk of additional superstars being announced for the GCW event in Philadelphia.

There's no word yet on who else will be going to GCW from WWE. However, it was also reported by Fightful that multiple World Wrestling Entertainment talents are scheduled to work for Game Changer Wrestling next month.

Several stars were previously announced for Bloodsport 10 such as Nic Nemeth aka Dolph Ziggler, Minoru Suzuki, and Timothy Thatcher. Barnett will face Johnny Bloodsport.

Former WWE star says he is the Roman Reigns of GCW

Matt Cardona spent 15 years with WWE before being released in 2020 due to budget cuts. The former Zack Ryder then found success in the indies and in other promotions, such as TNA and GCW.

Cardona debuted for Game Changer Wrestling in June 2021 and quickly put eyes on the product. He is a one-time GCW World Champion and at one point was crowned the unrecognized ECW World Champion in the promotion.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on the Heated Shenanigans podcast to discuss his time in the indies. He compared himself to the Roman Reigns of GCW.

"I've definitely brought eyes to the product but let's not fool ourselves, I've gained so much from them, too. ... I feel like I'm part of GCW, I feel like I'm part of the growth. ... You know, it's so crazy that... I'm like the Roman Reigns of GCW," Cardona said.

Cardona last teamed up for the promotion on March 1 at their Project GCW event. He teamed with Steph De Lander and Broski Jimmy for a trios win over KLD, Dan The Dad, and Shazza McKenzie.

Poll : Who should WWE work with next? TNA NJPW 0 votes View Discussion