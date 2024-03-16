Main roster WWE Superstar set to appear for GCW Bloodsport

WWE and GCW have just made a big announcement on an upcoming event during WrestleMania XL weekend. A top superstar is headed to Bloodsport.

GCW is returning to WrestleMania weekend for another week of unique indie events billed as The Collective. MMA and wrestling star Josh Barnett has put on his Bloodsport events since 2019. Nic Nemeth, Minoru Suzuki, and Timothy Thatcher are among the names that have been previously announced for Bloodsport X in Philadelphia next month, and today another name has been added: Shayna Baszler.

GCW announced today that Baszler will be competing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X and her opponent has not yet been named. Barnett, who is a good friend and training partner of The Queen of Spades, took to social media today to reveal the news.

"What does it mean when a Queen takes up the sword and marches to war? Blood. Victory. Glory. From battlefields all over the world - MMA & the @ufc , @WWENXT , @WWE , @wwr_stardom , and more - to now step into a ring she was made for from the beginning. The Warmaster's disciple, 'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler, comes to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport X. See her and the Hardest Hitting event in Professional Wrestling LIVE," Barnett wrote.

GCW and Josh Barnett will present Bloodsport X on Thursday, April 4 at 4pm ET from Penn's Landing Caterers. The event will stream live on Triller.

Shayna Baszler on Ronda Rousey's WWE future

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler once dominated the WWE locker room together as former MMA Horsewomen.

Baszler and Rousey ended up feuding in 2023, which led to Rousey's surprising departure from the company. Speaking to Steve Fall for a recent interview, The Queen of Spades commented on a possible comeback for her longtime friend.

"I mean, I wouldn't hate beating up Ronda again. Right? Maybe if she can come out and respect me a little more, so maybe we could help each other, I don't know. We haven't talked about it, but I wouldn't hate it," she said. [From 0:20 - 0:45]

Rousey's last World Wrestling Entertainment match was the MMA Rules loss to Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. The match abruptly ended in just over 7 minutes.

