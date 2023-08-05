Did SmackDown accidentally spoil LA Knight's future? Analyzing what we observed so far!

LA Knight kicked off SmackDown tonight. The Megastar opened the show with a solid match against Sheamus. WWE apparently spoiled Knight’s future after he picked up the win against the Celtic Warrior following the extremely physical match-up.

LA Knight might not win the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. WWE has a tendency to book stars into a loss at premium live events by giving them the win on the go-home editions of RAW and SmackDown. Fans have taken note of this pattern over the past few decades.

With Knight reportedly lined up for a push following the August 5 event, the loss may come as a disappointment. However, it should be noted that it may not turn out to be true, and The Megastar could go on to capitalize on the momentum and win the Battle Royal.

Knight and Sheamus also botched a spot during their match tonight. Apparently, Knight lost his balance as he tried to grab Sheamus for a slam on the top rope. Both superstars had a pretty rough landing on the outside.

WWE Superstars who were outside rushed to check on their colleagues. Butch and Ridge Holland went to check on Sheamus, while AJ Styles came to see if Knight was okay. Thankfully, both superstars emerged from the spot unharmed.

It is worth mentioning that both LA Knight and Sheamus were announced for the SummerSlam Battle Royal last week on SmackDown. The superstars got into a heated confrontation backstage that led to Adam Pearce booking tonight’s match between the two.

How LA Knight defeated Sheamus on WWE SmackDown?

LA Knight and Sheamus had an enthralling match on SmackDown before SummerSlam. Both superstars wanted to gain momentum ahead of the Slim Jim Battle Royal. In the end, it was the Megastar who got the win.

The singles competition saw the rest of the Battle Royal participants gather outside the ring. The closing moments of the match saw Sheamus take out The Miz with the ten Beats of the Bodhran.

Knight performed a roll-up for the two count. Sheamus then mistakenly took out The Miz with the Brogue Kick when The Megastar moved out of the way. Knight used the distraction to his advantage as he took out Sheamus with the BFT for the win.

How would you rate the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

