Did SmackDown sow the seeds for Tiffany Stratton’s next mega main roster feud? Analyzing the likelihood

Tiffany Stratton advanced to the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match with a huge win on SmackDown this week. The former NXT Women’s Champion defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the high-stakes match-up. With that being said, WWE might have teased the next feud for The Buff Barbie.

It seems fans might be getting to see Stratton vs. Bianca Belair on the Road to WrestleMania 40 or perhaps even on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Both women were involved in an argument during a backstage segment. This was the second time WWE had shown them in a verbal altercation on the blue brand.

It is worth mentioning that Tiffany Stratton was eliminated from the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match after she failed to hold on to Bianca Belair’s braids long enough to re-enter the ring. Stratton was previously involved in a high-profile feud with Becky Lynch over the NXT Women’s Championship.

The Man defeated The Buff Barbie for the title on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT. She would retain the title against Stratton in their rematch at NXT No Mercy. Both women took each other to their limits in their Extreme Rules outing at the premium live event on September 30, 2023.

Tiffany Stratton commented on her huge WWE SmackDown win

Tiffany Stratton commented on her massive win in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match after SmackDown this week. The 24-year-old star claimed that she would become the youngest winner in the Elimination Chamber match’s history.

“I mean… we all know that I was gonna beat Zelina Vega tonight. But… now I move on to the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, and I’m going to become the youngest-ever Elimination Chamber winner. And then, I’m gonna move on to WrestleMania and whoever the champion is, I’m going to wrestle them and beat them. Toodles!” Tiffany Stratton said.

Fans can check out the updated Elimination Chamber: Perth line-up here.

