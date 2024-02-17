Elimination Chamber: Perth match card (February 16, 2024): Another champion teases dual title reign; Tiffany Stratton qualifies & more

Here’s your first look at the updated Elimination Chamber: Perth match card following tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

The complete men’s chamber line-up was made official after both Kevin Owens and Logan Paul qualified for the high-stakes match-up.

The Prizefighter defeated Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day in the opening contest tonight. Dom lost the match due to R-Truth’s distraction. Logan, meanwhile, defeated The Miz to advance to the match. The Maverick had teased becoming a double champion during the show this week.

Next, Tiffany Stratton beat Zelina Vega in the Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi followed suit with her win over Alba Fyre of The Unholy Union.

These two women join Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan inside the chamber, with just one participant yet to be determined.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber: Perth match card as of Friday, February 16:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

When is WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event?

WWE announced the date for the Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event during SmackDown tonight. The scrum will take place next Thursday, February 22. The event will stream live on WWE’s social channels, including YouTube, at 11 PM (eastern).

Chief Content Officer Triple H will be at the scrum. Plus, the WWE Universe will hear from stars like United States Champion Logan Paul and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, who is expected to main event the premium live event in her home country of Australia.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

