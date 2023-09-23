Top female WWE star to headline Elimination Chamber 2024? Exploring massive hint

WWE will return to Australia next year to hold the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth. The promotion will look to heavily feature Australian superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Bronson Reed and others.

Although the spectacular event is still months away, and the storylines have yet to shape up for the event, WWE may have contemplated the main event of the show beforehand.

There's a very good possibility that Rhea Ripley will headline the premium live event. This is because WWE is building The Eradicator as a juggernaut in the women's division and headlining the spectacle would catapult her career to even greater heights.

Moreover, with Elimination Chamber scheduled to be held in her home country, the promotion will look to give her one of the biggest moments of her young career. Rhea Ripley recently retweeted a post about the announcement with the word "G'day," which might be a massive hint.

The Women's World Champion implicitly revealed that she has huge things in store for the spectacular event. One of the other reasons why Ripley could headline Elimination Chamber 2024 is because it's been a while since women have headlined a PLE.

Therefore, with The Judgment Day member ascending to the top, WWE could make her headline the February spectacle in front of her home crowd, which would also be a monumental moment for the WWE women's division.

What can fans expect from Elimination Chamber 2024?

The premium live event will be taking place in Australia in February next year, and will seemingly be the last stop on the road to WrestleMania 40. Therefore, the show will have several massive moments which could have massive implications on storylines.

Rhea Ripley could defend her Women's World Title inside the multi-women chamber match. The Eradicator could wreak havoc inside the barbaric structure, giving a glimpse of her sheer dominance in her home country.

Moreover, Grayson Waller might win his first title at Elimination Chamber next year in front of his home crowd.If he did win a title or have an impressive showing in the chamber, it would catapult his career on the main roster.

The Australian premium live event might also see more returns or surprises, as it will seemingly be the last stop before Mania. If anything happens, it'd surefire be a way to set up a match for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Fans can expect record-breaking attendance and the highest revenue gates for the Stamford-based promotion at Elimination Chamber 2024 since WWE will return to Australia after five years.

