Did Stone Cold Steve Austin ever face John Cena in WWE?

When it comes to generation-defining WWE Superstars, John Cena and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin sit at the very top. They were the top stars of their respective eras and have firmly cemented their legacy as the greatest performers in the company's history.

The WWE Universe always compares the very best, and they have given the same treatment to Cena and Austin. Indeed, from pitting them against each other in WWE 2K games to engaging in discussions, the two superstars will be compared by wrestling fans forever.

This begs the question - do we have something that makes a compelling case for one over the other? Did Austin ever face Cena in a WWE ring? If you are looking for the answer to that question, we have it for you right here.

Unfortunately, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has never faced John Cena in a match. It's such a shame given it would have shattered records and gotten countless fans to watch with keen interest. By the time Cena surfaced in WWE, Austin had retired, and he never came back to fight The Franchise Player in what would have been wrestling's pipe dream match.

John Cena and Steve Austin's paths meet

However, that doesn't mean John Cena and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin haven't met each other in the ring. In fact, they have crossed paths before, with the most famous moment being the time Austin and Cena met at Tribute to the Troops 2003.

Cena faced The Big Show at the show. Back then, he wasn't the clean-cut babyface he is today. He was sporting the rapper gimmick and was not exactly someone you would classify as a good guy. Naturally, then, he rubbed The Texas Rattlesnake the wrong way and got his reward in the form of a Stone Cold Stunner.

Not too many fans remember this moment given it happened many years ago, and also because The Champ's character has completely changed since those days. However, the fact remains that Austin 3:16 dropped him with a Stunner and fans cheered it at the time.

