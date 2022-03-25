Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most popular stars ever in WWE. His rivalries with The Rock and with Vince McMahon are among the highlights of the company's history.

Along with popular catchphrases, Austin had a unique celebration, which consisted of him drinking cans of bears before finally leaving the ring. Fans still wonder if he drank real beer or not.

Did Stone Cold Steve Austin really drink beer in WWE?

Yes, he did. Austin has been a beer lover throughout his life, which has also been reflected in his on-screen character. To add to that, he also partnered with El Segundo Brewing Company to create a beer called the Broken Skull IPA.

His iconic stunners to beer-drinking celebrities will be remembered by fans for ages. It can be rightfully said that there will never be another Steve Austin in pro-wrestling.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38

This year's Show of Shows will take place in Texas, which is also the home of the WWE Hall of Famer. It is the perfect opportunity to bring him back for a match he is now fit enough to perform in.

Austin is set to appear on the KO Show at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3rd. Kevin Owens has been talking ill about the state of Texas for a long time and has been successful in summoning the Texas Rattlesnake.

He invited Stone Cold Steve Austin to the KO Show and the WWE legend accepted the challenge, saying that he is ready for a match, a brawl, or a KO Show - whatever Owens wants to call it.

Looking at their promos, it seems like fans will definitely see these Titans brawl on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out of retirement after 19 years will certainly become one of the most talked-about moments in the pro-wrestling world.

While there is no confirmation if Austin will have an actual match at WrestleMania, fans will surely witness a "Stunner vs. Stunner" confrontation at the Showcase of The Immortals.

If you're wondering when Steve Austin's last match in WWE was, we've got it for you right here.

