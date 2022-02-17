One of the all-time greats, Stone Cold Steve Austin, has recently created a buzz among the WWE Universe. He is one of the stars who can thrill the crowd with just a brief appearance even after years of being retired.

Everyone knows that he has been out of action for a long time now. But if you're wondering when exactly was his last match, we've got you covered.

When was Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match in WWE?

It was at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. His opponent was none other than his arch-rival and one of the biggest stars of all time, The Rock. Both competed against each other one last time before the Texas Rattlesnake would hang up his boots.

Is WWE planning to bring Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement?

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling WWE has “made an overture” to try and get Stone Cold Steve Austin for a possible WrestleMania match, per @SeanRossSapp WWE has “made an overture” to try and get Stone Cold Steve Austin for a possible WrestleMania match, per @SeanRossSapp https://t.co/KA7e2vR1Pr

The former WWE Champion has been public about the status of his injuries. He stated on the Stone Cold Podcast that he is now physically fit to wrestle.

"People always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured."

In an episode of Talk Is Jericho, he also revealed that Vince McMahon tried to convince him to wrestle again. He replied by saying that he doesn't have anything left to prove to the fans.

"Going back for one match, being like man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money," said Steve Austin.

He may have previously declined the offer, but there have been rumors of his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Fightful, WWE is trying to get him to face Kevin Owens in a match at the Show of Shows.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #WWE has reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at #WrestleMania 38. Moreover, there are rumors that his opponent might be Kevin Owens! #WWE has reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at #WrestleMania 38. Moreover, there are rumors that his opponent might be Kevin Owens! https://t.co/Qe2RinAUeY

Owens uses the Hall of Famer's legendary finishing move, The Stunner. A confrontation between the two on the Grandest Stage of them all would be nothing short of incredible.

However, it's only possible if Stone Cold Steve Austin agrees to return and wrestle one more match.

