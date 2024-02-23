Did The Rock accidentally expose a potential spy on his behalf against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber? Clues explored

The Rock's presence in WWE, on the road to WrestleMania XL, still keeps fans buzzing all over the internet. Fans are thrilled and excited to witness what the People's Champion has in store next, after having an electrifying heel promo during the previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

For those unaware, the Rock officially joined the Bloodline faction in last week's episode of the blue brand. Moments after this, the Great One mocked the fans by calling them "Cody Cry Babies" while also targeting Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Amid this, while we are just a few hours away from the next Premium Live Event of the company, Elimination Chamber 2024, it seems like the newest member of the Samoan faction has potentially exposed Grayson Waller as his spy agent. This belief stems from the recent video clip of the People's Champion where he cleared his status for the Australia PLE stating that he might not be there, but his soul indeed will be.

Further, the Rock started talking about the Grayson Waller Effect show featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as special guests. Here, the Great One had high praises for Waller Effect, calling it a big show. He even claimed that Australian fans would have a positive reaction to Grayson upon his presence in his native country. The Brahma Bull stated:

"But here's who else is gonna be in Perth - Grayson Waller, doing the Waller Effect. It's that show, it's a big show, it's a big show here in the States and it's an even bigger show down there in Australia. You know why? You know why, dumbo? Because Australia is his country, it's his home country, the people are gonna go crazy for him..."

This high praise from the Great One has led to the potential belief that the Rock might have seemingly exposed his potential spies, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The conceivable scenario that might unfold could see Waller and Theory launching a sneak attack on the American Nightmare and the Visionary during their show segment.

This might potentially lead to the unexpected appearance of the WWE legend who seemingly leads the charge and destroys Rhodes and Rollins to send a message.

The Rock revealed a special situation for a surprise in Perth, Australia

The Rock also revealed a special situation in the aforementioned video which might result in his surprise presence at Elimination Chamber 2024. The People's Champion mentioned that in case Cody and Seth tried to mock or target him, the Rock might fly down to Perth Australia to slap them both.

This special condition of the Brahma Bull has created a huge buzz among fans regarding his potential appearance during the Waller Effect segment.

However, Triple H has recently confirmed that the Great One won't be making an appearance in Australia but is indeed booked for future events. It will be interesting to witness what unveils at Elimination Chamber 2024 on Saturday.

