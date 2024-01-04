Did The Rock go off-script during his WWE return at Raw Day 1? What fans must know

As WWE sets out on the road to WrestleMania, The Rock's jaw-dropping return on RAW has shaken the current landscape of the company, especially since The People's Champion called out Roman Reigns.

In addition to this, the Hollywood star also engaged with Jinder Mahal, who made his return to kick off the segment. Following a heated verbal exchange, The Rock delivered a spinebuster to The Modern-Day Maharaja, followed by his signature maneuver, The People's Elbow.

However, according to the latest report from Fightful Select, it has been disclosed that the scheduled segment featuring The Great One exceeded its original time and surpassed seven minutes more than planned.

So it appears that despite things going as planned, The People's Champion still exceeded the limit of his segment, which isn't the first time the legend has done something like this.

Despite this, one of the potential reasons behind the show still running smoothly might be attributed to the abrupt halt of Imperium's match.

For those unaware, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci clashed against the team of Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of the red brand. However, the match was abruptly halted by the official midway after Vinci apparently suffered a real-life injury, potentially from a mid-air dropkick from Kingston. This unexpected circumstance resulted in the match concluding earlier than originally planned.

This unfortunate situation seems to be the probable reason why things ran smoothly on RAW Day 1 despite The Great One exceeding the allotted time for his segment with Jinder Mahal.

The Rock teased one more run in WWE after RAW

After making his seismic return on RAW Day 1, The Great One shared his reaction on his official Instagram account, where he seemingly teased one more run in the Stamford-based promotion. This also fueled speculation for the dream showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania 40.

The conclusion of his post's caption sparked speculation among fans that The Rock's appearance on the red brand is just the beginning of another run in WWE. The Rock's statement, "We're just getting started," suggests that he is likely to be more involved with the company in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the approaching weeks as we are on the road to WrestleMania 40.