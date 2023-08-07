Did The Rock just spoil his WWE return for WrestleMania 40? Analyzing subtle hint

WrestleMania 40 is set to be one of WWE's biggest shows ever, and it may now also feature The Rock. The Hollywood star hasn't appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All since 2016, but it looks like things could change next April.

Dwayne Johnson seems to have teased an appearance at the event while speaking with Kevin Hart on his talk show, Hart to Heart. He brought up the topic of WrestleMania being in Philadelphia next year, which led to a conversation that was mostly in jest, with a few subtle hints.

Hart joked that he helped WWE CEO Nick Khan secure Philadelphia as the location of WrestleMania 40 since it is his hometown. Meanwhile, The Rock casually spoke about the "potential" of him appearing at the event, so it seems like conversations have already been had regarding this.

Check out this clip from the show:

Many people will have missed the other hint. Kevin Hart referred to WWE as "you guys" to Johnson while discussing the WrestleMania weekend schedule. This is despite The Great One not appearing in the company since October 2019.

Did he imply it's a done deal? We shall wait and see. 'Mania 40 is still eight months away, and a lot could happen until then. It remains a tease from The Rock and Kevin Hart for now.

What could The Rock do at WrestleMania 40 if he shows up?

There's only one thing the Hollywood star can do if he returns to WWE for WrestleMania 40 - face Roman Reigns in the ultimate dream match between cousins to truly decide who the real Head of the Table is.

Following the shocking events of SummerSlam, the Bloodline saga doesn't seem to be done. Jimmy Uso's heel turn has blown the storyline wide open. Reigns could now end up defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a special match against Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



Do you think WWE is holding out for The Rock Vs Roman Reigns? Which direction would you want to see the story go in? Paul Heyman said The Bloodline storyline hasn't hit final gear yet, meaning there's still a lot more to come.Do you think WWE is holding out for The Rock Vs Roman Reigns? Which direction would you want to see the story go in? pic.twitter.com/wgmmVBBedq

That may pave the way for The Rock to show up and challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. It would lead to Roman Reigns getting the biggest win of his career while The Great One gets a proper sendoff.

