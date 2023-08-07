"Survivor Series fits" - Roman Reigns could defend his title in massive dream match next, according to fans

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. It took some help, including from the challenger's own twin brother, but The Tribal Chief remains on top.

That said, WWE fans are already looking forward to Reigns' next title defense. It is unknown when it will be, but the storyline calls for it. We could see the Bloodline fatal four-way soon.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to begin their emotionally charged feud on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have hinted at tension with each other. That could boil over as WWE tells the next chapter of this fascinating saga.

Fans on Twitter think it is the direction. Many of them made predictions in response to a tweet from @patricktheheel, who claimed Survivor Series is the ideal destination for Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against his cousins. Check it out below:

Most Twitter users agreed with the idea, with some claiming it should be an elimination match to provide the perfect end to the Bloodline saga. Meanwhile, a few others suggested adding Sami Zayn to the mix, potentially as the guest referee, given his history in the faction.

Check out some of the reactions:

𝒁.  @ZettoDB @patricktheheel THE STORYLINE NEED THIS FOR A BIG END

FNRaw_Flash @FnrawFlash @patricktheheel Sami Zayn as the guest referee

Eshan @Eshan890 @patricktheheel Make it elimination as well since it will be Survivor Series

FullMoon @FullmoonFnc @patricktheheel This is the direction.

Payback PLE main event will be Jimmy vs Jey

Survivor series will follow with this fatal four way

Rumble will be Sikoa vs Roman

Mania is Roman vs Cody, who actually finishes the story this time, not just for him, but for the 4 year king Bloodline story too.

lover of weed @FoQYDsYGtIfCuY8 @patricktheheel FOR THE TITLE AND TRIBAL CHIEF NAME UR WINNER IS SOLOOOOO SIKOIIAAA

It remains to be seen if WWE will build towards this fatal four-way match while Roman Reigns goes on hiatus. He isn't expected to appear on SmackDown for a couple of months, so Survivor Series may very well be his next big match.

Who would win if Roman Reigns defends his title against Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso?

If it does happen, the anticipation and build for this match would be off the charts. All four competitors will have a case for winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, including the recently turned Jimmy Uso. He may feel left behind by his twin brother, who has built up a great singles resume.

Jey Uso is the clear babyface of the story, so some may argue he should still be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. However, following SummerSlam, that hope is dwindling. Solo Sikoa might have a better chance of winning, since he poses the biggest threat to The Tribal Chief simply via his menacing looks.

However, WWE will likely keep the title on Reigns. It makes sense for him to end the entire Bloodline saga on top before dropping the belt to the company's top babyface at WrestleMania 40, without anybody in his corner.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here