Did The Rock really call Cody Rhodes a 'mid-carder' nearly 4 years ago? Viral tweet leaves fans confused

In a surprising yet controversial twist, Cody Rhodes shunned Roman Reigns on SmackDown and introduced The Rock as Reigns' potential challenger for WrestleMania XL.

The Great One has seemingly taken The American Nightmare's 'Mania main event spot, a move that has been met with largely adverse reactions on social media. The 2024 men's Royal Rumble match winner's path to The Show of Shows has hit a massive roadblock, and Rhodes may now challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins in Philadelphia.

The Rock's return has sparked speculation about his relationship with Cody Rhodes. Soon after The Brahma Bull returned, an old viral tweet resurfaced on Twitter/X that suggested that the legend viewed Rhodes as a mid-carder and a much smaller superstar.

The tweet, however, was misleading because the Hollywood megastar didn't make the abovementioned comments about Dusty Rhodes' son. Instead, the post was made by a user named @_Wilson2002 four years ago:

The American Nightmare replied to the tweet:

As a professional, The Rock posts his opinions on social media responsibly. Hence, it was initially surprising for fans to witness a star of his caliber make such controversial comments. Thankfully, The Great One didn't share the post, and his real relationship with Rhodes is cordial and healthy.

The Rock admires Cody Rhodes and his promo skills

In truth, The Great One and The American Nightmare are on good terms. The Hollywood megastar praised Rhodes in 2019 for his incredible promo skills, an essential requirement for every major WWE Superstar.

Four years ago, on the sixth episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a passionate promo that was universally hailed as one of the best in his accomplished pro wrestling career.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner responded to the criticisms against him, where fellow stars heckled Rhodes for his dual role in Tony Khan-led company and the notion that he was handed a silver spoon.

A brief excerpt of the promo can be found below:

"You have taken to calling my lot 'entitled millennials.' You [Chris Jericho] have called me an entitled millennial b**ch. I neglected to read your best-selling book, A Lion's Tale, which you can get on Amazon for three dollars or at any flea market. I neglected to read about the upbringing you had, which is so hard. You talked about my silver spoon. Gosh, it must have been so difficult being the upper-class son of a famous hockey player. It's almost like we share the exact same silver spoon."

The passionate words caught the attention of the entire wrestling world, including The Brahma Bull. The praise clearly indicated the healthy respect The Rock has for one of the most enthusiastic and charismatic superstars in sports entertainment today.

