The Rock praises Cody Rhodes' AEW Dynamite Promo

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Nov 2019, 22:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The People's Champ knows his promos!

If wrestling fans missed it, Cody Rhodes cut one of the best promos in AEW and possibly the best of his career. The man once known as Stardust always had the passion for the wrestling business and it shined through in his latest promo. Moreover, people in the wrestling industry couldn't help but praise this tour de force. It turns out The Rock was one of those, as he took to Twitter to praise the AEW star.

What did Cody Rhodes say in his promo on AEW Dynamite?

Cody Rhodes gave the definition of an 'epic promo' during the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. He was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who asked what his announcement was and Cody eventually revealed that he will not wrestle for the AEW Championship, if he loses to Chris Jericho at Full Gear.

Before the reveal, he said that Chris Jericho's actions were not a surprise and he spoke of a few notable names including his father Dusty Rhodes and Bill Watts. He said that all of these men were titans in the business and were both management and wrestlers. Cody also said that he is being similarly criticized for having dual roles and booking himself in a title match. He also had choice words for Jericho. He further said,

"You have taken to calling my lot 'entitled millenials.' You have called me an entitled millennial b**ch. I neglected to read in your best-selling book, A Lions Tale, which you can get on Amazon for 3 dollars or at any flea market. I neglected to read about the upbringing you had which is so hard. You talked about my silver spoon, gosh, it must have been so difficult being the upper class son of a famous hockey player. It's almost like we share the exact same silver spoon, you stupid d**k."

You can watch the amazing promo below.

What did The Rock think of Cody's promo?

The Rock is a master of social media and this is no different. With only a few words, he was able to heap so much praise onto Cody. He said,

"Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. Youdropped that MF. @CodyRhodes"

Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019

Advertisement

This is not the first time The Rock has praised Cody Rhodes. He did the same last year when Cody won the NWA title at All In.

Congrats my friend. So f’n cool!

That’s some real legacy and history you’re now a part of. Proud of you. Your pops is lookin’ down and smilin’ BIG! #10LbsOfGold #NWAHeavyweightChamp https://t.co/m9E9DUIKis — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 3, 2018

The Rock seems to know the Rhodes family very well and is proud of Cody Rhodes and his accomplishments. Despite being a WWE guy and now a full time movie star, he still manages to watch wrestling. Apparently, that includes AEW.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here to rate them!