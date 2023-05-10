Did The Rock's daughter feature alongside him in The Game Plan film?

Not only is Dwayne The Rock Johnson a highly-decorated WWE Champion, but he has successfully transitioned into acting and television. Though he is not the first to do so, with Hulk Hogan making a handful of movies in the 1990s, The Rock is quite arguably the most famous WWE Superstar in modern cinema. Alongside many other icons, such as John Cena and Batista, who have been gaining much traction recently, it is no secret that these wrestlers are outstanding performers.

Dwayne appeared in a movie called The Game Plan, a 2007 American sports family comedy. It follows the wealthy and carefree Joe Kingman, played by Johnson, who suddenly finds out he has a daughter from his relationship with his ex-wife. The young daughter is not related to Johnson. She is played by Maddison Pettis, who got her big break during this role, and it was her debut film.

The Rock has three daughters in real life. He had Simone (aka Ava Raine) with now ex-wife Dany Garcia. He had Jasmine and Tiana with his current wife, Lauren Hashian. The WWE icon has always been open about raising his daughters, provided he came from an environment dominated by men.

Now a proud girl dad, he has grown to be quite protective. He hilariously mentioned in a YouTube video that if Simone (aka Ava Raine) were to introduce a boy to her father, he would choke the life out of the young man.

"He goes, ‘My name is,,’ and ohh right there. What that is…that’s the throat that I’m grabbing. That means I’m choking the life out of this boy. Then he just goes down, down, down, down.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

The Rock's daughter made her NXT in-ring debut recently

Simone Johnson, aka Ava Raine, is the first fourth-generation wrestler in the WWE. Back in October 2022, she was revealed to be the newest member of the Schism stable and made her in-ring debut on April 1 at Stand and Deliver.

WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka recently revealed in a video that although she will be absent from any in-ring appearances, it is because she is prioritizing Raine's training.

Being the cousin of The Brahma Bull, it is only natural for Snuka to provide her niece with proper guidance to kickstart her momentum in the industry. The Rock has also mentioned that his wrestling career and Simone's have brought the two closer together.

"When you have your niece who has been there watching your career through that whole time...and you're seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, you can't help but be so totally proud of her," [H/T Bleacher Report]

While she lost her first debut match, it will not be the last time the WWE Universe sees Ava Raine.

