Did The Rock's daughter and NXT GM Ava quietly retire from in-ring action? Exploring what the future holds 

NXT General Manager, Ava, has not been seen in a wrestling ring for quite some time since ending her storyline with The Schism. The Rock's daughter has been working as an authoritarian figure in the developmental brand lately, which gave rise to speculations of her furtively retiring from in-ring action.

NXT's creative head, Shawn Michaels, squashed the speculations and provided insight into Ava's wrestling career. HBK stated that her in-ring status is obscure as of now, as she has been doing a phenomenal job as NXT's general manager. Michaels, however, remained optimistic that they would certainly contemplate it when the time was right.

The WWE Hall of Famer commended Ava's development and progress over the years and implied that the 22-year-old did not retire from in-ring action. She was just catapulted into a new role, which could unravel her charisma more dimensionally, as Shawn Michaels always wanted to experiment with this idea.

Therefore, The Rock's daughter did not retire from in-ring action, as she would come back to the squared circle when NXT's creative team came up with plans. As of now, HBK is quite content with the work she has been doing in an authoritarian role as the NXT GM.

Ava may have a huge role in WWE Draft 2024

During the latest episode of RAW after WrestleMania 40, a major announcement was made regarding the WWE Draft 2024. It will return this month on April 26th and 29th on episodes of SmackDown and RAW, respectively, which will shake up both rosters.

Ava may have a huge role in the WWE Draft 2024, as she was seen in a backstage segment with RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. As NXT's general manager, The Rock's daughter could put forward superstars from her brand to send to the main roster.

However, her participation in the Draft as a superstar is unlikely as she is currently in a managerial role. Therefore, the 22-year-old will likely play a major role in the main roster callups of the NXT superstars who would be eligible for the WWE Draft 2024.

The excitement is high and it will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming time as the Draft will rejuvenate both rosters and pave the way for fresh feuds and storylines on RAW and SmackDown.

