WWE 2K25 broke the internet when they announced the Deadman edition featuring The Undertaker. A legendary figure in professional wrestling, fans were thrilled to see 'Taker's photograph on the cover. However, the Hall of Famer being featured on the cover of this game also raises an important question.

Did The Undertaker break his record with an appearance on the cover of WWE 2K25 Deadman edition? The answer is yes. For those unaware, 'Taker holds a Guinness World Record for most appearances on a video game cover. The legendary wrestler had previously been featured on video game covers on 19 occasions.

His appearance on the cover of the Deadman edition now takes this number to 20, and thus 'Taker has broken his own record. The first time The Undertaker featured on the cover of a video game was WWF WrestleMania: Steel Cage Challenge in 1992.

You can check the cover of the Deadman edition in the tweet below:

Since 1992, the former World Heavyweight Champion has made regular appearances on the cover of video games. Before the Deadman edition of 2K25 was announced, The Undertaker's last appearance on the cover of a video game was WWE SmackDown vs RAW 2011 (European and Japanese versions).

What did WWE 2K25 Deadman edition featuring The Undertaker include?

Based on social media reactions, it's fair to say 2K Sports got the reaction they wanted for the Deadman edition. However, it's not surprising to see this overwhelming response as The Undertaker has been someone who has wrestled for 30 years and earned fans across various generations.

So while the epic response Deadman edition has received is justified, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the game. Since the announcement was made, fans have been wanting to know what will this edition include. As of now, 2K Sports hasn't revealed a single detail about the game.

However, the company released a statement on their website and revealed a date when they would reveal more about the Deadman edition. The statement on the website read:

"WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise! WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment. Discover game-changing features, iconic Superstars, and more details on January 28th, 2025.”

A look at some of The Undertaker's best matches:

Even though 2k Sports hasn't revealed anything about the Deadman edition, it would be fair to assume the game would include The Undertaker Showcase mode. Along with that, the game could be made fun by adding unique matches 'Taker was involved in like The Broiler Room Brawl, The Last Ride Match, and others.

