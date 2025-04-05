Did Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair go off-script on WWE SmackDown? Truth Revealed

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a furious battle of words between the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and her WrestleMania 41 opponent, the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. Both women went all-in, and many felt they crossed lines that weren’t meant to be crossed.

Towards the end, Stratton and Flair seemingly took things a bit too far as they took personal shots at each other’s dating lives. Before leaving the ring, Tiffy stated that she would beat The Queen at 'Mania, she would remain alone just like she was outside the ring, and said, “What is that record, like 0-3?” taking a jab at Flair’s recent divorce from her third husband, Andrade.

In retaliation, Charlotte Flair asked if Tiffany could explain why RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. Kaiser is dating Tiffany Stratton in real life. Following the chaotic segment, noted industry insider WrestleVotes tweeted and reported that both stars went “off script quite a bit.”

“Charlotte & Tiffany said very little of what was in the rundown for them. Off script quite a bit,” wrote WrestleVotes.

Charlotte Flair responds to burying WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

Previously on SmackDown, Charlotte was accused of taking things too far during Flair and Stratton's segment. Some fans felt that while Tiffy was being professional, the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner buried her WrestleMania 41 opponent, taking shots at her.

While speaking to Daily Mail, Charlotte Flair spoke of recent allegations of burying the WWE Women’s Champion.

"It's great that you said teach her [Tiffany Stratton] a lesson - I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as 'I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol,'" Charlotte Flair said.

With things getting messy between Flair and Stratton, it will be interesting to see how their saga unfolds, with The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 in its final stages.

