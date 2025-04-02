Charlotte Flair reveals whether she 'buried' Tiffany Stratton before their WWE title match at WrestleMania 41 

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is set to compete in a championship match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Queen recently addressed whether she 'buried' her 'Mania opponent, Tiffany Stratton, during a promo battle.

Ad

On the March 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown, the rivals went back and forth in a split-screen interview. Interestingly, Flair dominated the exchange, leaving The Buff Barbie little opportunity to speak. Fans believed the 38-year-old star buried Tiffany Stratton in the segment, leading to the reigning WWE Women's Champion being portrayed as a weak competitor.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, The Queen clarified that during her promo battle with Tiffany Stratton, she wasn't teaching a lesson but asserting her dominance.

Ad

Trending

"It's great that you said teach her [Tiffany Stratton] a lesson—I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol," Flair said.

Ad

Charlotte Flair acknowledged that 2024 was challenging, which ultimately fueled her confidence. The multi-time Women's Champion then declared WWE WrestleMania her "domain" and said she was prepared to dethrone Stratton.

"I am going to be as good as everyone thinks I am, and now I feel like I'm even that much better because 2024 did kick my a** and it did give me the clarity and it did like the spark like no, my career is on my time and I'm coming for everything. I've done my homework. WrestleMania is the easy part for me. WrestleMania is my domain." [H/T: Daily Mail]

Ad

Ad

Charlotte Flair makes bold claims ahead of WWE WrestleMania

The Queen is on a mission to become a 15-time Women's Champion later this month. During an interview with The Independent, Charlotte Flair seemingly sent a warning to Tiffany Stratton.

Flair claimed that she doesn't plan on slowing down and wants to win the WWE Women's Title held by Stratton.

"I don’t plan on slowing down, that’s not why I came back. I haven’t held that title. It’s still something new, and so is [the Women’s World Title]. I was the inaugural RAW Women’s Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised (...) [it affects me], but I haven’t held those two."

Ad

Only time will tell if the 38-year-old veteran will dethrone Tiffany Stratton at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback