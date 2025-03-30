"I don’t plan on slowing down" - Tiffany Stratton gets warned by major WWE Superstar

Tiffany Stratton is set to put her WWE Women's Championship on the line at WrestleMania 41. Recently, Charlotte Flair issued The Buff Barbie a stern warning ahead of the event.

The Queen returned to action after over a year at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She won the 30-woman contest in Indianapolis and went on to challenge Stratton to potentially become a 15-time Women's World Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals.

In an interview with The Independent, Charlotte Flair clarified that she had not held the current Women's World Title or the re-established WWE Women's Championship, despite her history as the inaugural RAW Women's Champion. The 38-year-old star's comments signaled a cautionary message directed toward Tiffany Stratton and possibly also IYO SKY.

"I don’t plan on slowing down, that’s not why I came back. I haven’t held that title. It’s still something new, and so is [the Women’s World Title]. I was the inaugural RAW Women’s Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised... [it affects me], but I haven’t held those two," Flair said. [H/T: The Independent]

Tiffany Stratton humbled Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

The Center of The Universe showed up on the March 28, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton verbally berated The Dirtiest Diva in The Game during a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond.

The Blonde Bombshell belittled her rival, stating that if Charlotte Flair loses at the upcoming WrestleMania 41, it would damage her legendary status significantly.

"The truth is, if I lose, then I lose to Charlotte Flair, the legend, as a 25-year-old rookie with a year being on SmackDown. But if Charlotte Flair loses, well, she loses to a undeserving, delusional, unoriginal, backflip doing, blonde hair-having little girl," she said.

Only time will tell if Stratton retains her championship against The Queen at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

