Did Triple H cancel WrestleMania 41 plans involving Sami Zayn? Potential hint explored

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, but one of WWE's biggest stars, Sami Zayn, is nowhere to be seen. The Underdog from the Underground has been absent ever since his loss to Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. This raises the question: will he make a return soon? And, if he does, does Triple H have any plans for him at The Show of Shows, or have they been canceled?

With regard to Sami Zayn's return, there is no information at this point. However, Triple H may have canceled a WrestleMania match that was originally meant to feature the 40-year-old. After all, there were rumors that WWE was planning to have Zayn face Karrion Kross on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

From the looks of it though, these plans may have been scrapped. The reason is that Karrion Kross may not be in shape for WrestleMania 41. While he does not have any injuries, he is scheduled to participate in GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13. Considering it takes place on April 17, 2025, it seems unlikely that Kross will be in any condition to wrestle two nights later in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds, now that Kross is potentially out of the picture for WrestleMania 41. Will Zayn be given a new opponent? Will he be left off the card entirely? Only time will tell.

Sami Zayn could return at WrestleMania 41 and assist Randy Orton

As suggested above, there are currently no plans in place for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41. That being said, while there is still no match on the card, he could get involved in one that he has a huge connection with. That is none other than Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

Last Friday, it was announced that The Viper and The Prizefighter would go head-to-head at The Show of Shows. The duo has a long history, stemming back to WWE Crown Jewel. Owens sidelined Orton for quite a while, and now Orton is out for revenge, which he hopes to get in Las Vegas.

Taking this into consideration, and what happened at Elimination Chamber, perhaps Zayn could make his emphatic return in Sin City and help Orton achieve victory.

Of course, this is just speculation. Fans will have to wait for the night of the event to see how things unfold.

