Did Triple H change former WWE champion's name? What we know following the Elimination Chamber 2024 press event

Triple H appeared at the Elimination Chamber 2024 press event. He interacted with the crowd and also hyped up the two chamber matches set for this Saturday.

Fans may have noticed that The Game referred to a former WWE champion by her former ring name during the Elimination Chamber 2024 press event. For those unaware, Hunter referred to Raquel Rodriguez as Raquel Gonzalez.

While some superstars have reverted to their old names under the new WWE regime, Triple H mentioning Raquel Rodriguez by her NXT name seems to be an error. The former NXT Women’s Champion has been using the Rodriguez name ever since she arrived on the main roster.

The 33-year-old star will be one of the six women in the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of the high-stakes outing will earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL in April.

What did Triple H say about Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2024 press event?

Triple H hyped up The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber press event. The Game talked about Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who will be joining Australia’s very own Grayson Waller in the talk show segment.

Hunter told the crowd that Cody Rhodes didn’t arrive in time for the press event because of his prior commitments. He then asked the crowd to sing his theme song. The fans were a little out of sync at first but got it right on the second attempt.

The Chief Content Officer then introduced Seth Rollins to the fans. The Visionary talked about the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. He also took a shot at Roman Reigns for not appearing at the Elimination Chamber 2024 press event.

It remains to be seen how Rollins and Cody’s interaction with Grayson Waller will go down this Saturday.

