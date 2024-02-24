Did Triple H do Naomi dirty? 3 directions for the WWE star after being out first at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 saw Naomi compete in her first big match since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble. The two-time Women's Champion began the match with Becky Lynch and was first eliminated, falling victim to Tiffany Stratton. The Queen Of Glow is now 0-3 in women's chamber matches, second only to Liv Morgan for most losses in the iconic structure.

Many fans were not happy with the cards the former TNA Knockouts Champion was dealt in Perth, with even the live Australian crowd in attendance showing their displeasure. One wonders what's next for her heading into WrestleMania XL after the unpopular decision to eliminate her first at Optus stadium.

Here are three possible directions for Naomi after the 2024 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match:

#3: Naomi could seek revenge against Tiffany Stratton for her quick Elimination Chamber exit on WWE SmackDown

Naomi's quick exit from the women's Elimination Chamber match came at the hands of an opportunistic Tiffany Stratton. The Center of the Universe took advantage of a big move on Liv Morgan by The Queen of Glow to use the latter's momentum against her, resulting in the pin.

Given Stratton's loud and brash persona, she's not likely to shut up about this elimination for a long time. Being on the same brand as the recently returned former Women's Champion, The Buff Barbie could provoke a quest for vengeance, leading to a singles match on SmackDown or even at WrestleMania.

#2: Naomi could venture into the tag team division heading into WWE WrestleMania XL

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and Naomi hold a special place in each other's WrestleMania history. The last time the titles were contested at The Show of Shows, The Queen of Glow was part of the team that emerged victorious. This was also the last time to date that the two-time Women's Champion competed at The Showcase of Immortals.

What a story it would be if she found a tag team partner and went after the titles at WrestleMania XL! Could it be Mia Yim, who has been seen with her in backstage segments? Could it be Jade Cargill? It would be interesting to see where WWE potentially runs with this idea!

#1: Naomi could turn heel after her quick ejection from the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match

Ever since Naomi returned to WWE, she has been a smiling character getting back into the groove of things; however, after being unceremoniously eliminated from both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, a change in attitude could be due.

The Queen of Glow could execute a blockbuster heel turn, running roughshod in the women's division to reassert her position. Alternatively, her real-life connection to The Bloodline could see her join the family's saga, introducing a women's division aspect to the on-screen power struggle. WrestleMania season could be very interesting for Naomi and the general SmackDown landscape.