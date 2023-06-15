Did Triple H really attack a bride at her wedding in real life? All you need to know about the incident

Triple H famously attacked Vince McMahon during The Game’s infamous wedding with Stephanie McMahon. The WWE icon also cost a couple their wedding after he broke the bride’s nose. Years into the terrible incident, fans still wonder if Hunter really did what they saw him do that day.

The whole incident was just an act orchestrated by Stephanie McMahon. The Billion Dollar Princess had her husband tricked into slamming the door open in a bride's face. All people involved in the act other than Triple H were hired actors. The cameras even showed Ashton Kutcher directing the whole prank from somewhere else.

The brutal prank aired as part of an episode of MTV Punk'd. The groom-to-be immediately confronted Triple H after he accidentally slammed the door open in the woman’s face. The man’s father arrived at the scene to witness the chaos. He then told the groom-to-be the wedding was off. The Game finally sighed in relief after he learned that it was nothing more than a prank.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Y’all remember when Triple H was on Punk’d Y’all remember when Triple H was on Punk’d 😂😂https://t.co/XtzoB7dmJF

Hunter wasn’t the only star to ruin a wedding. AEW star Brian Cage recently showed up un-invited to a wedding. The Machine uploaded several snaps from the event. In one of the photos, Cage can be seen powerbombing a person through a table. It is worth mentioning that the whole incident was just in good humor.

Triple H retired from pro wrestling in 2022

The Game rose to the top of the food chain during the Attitude Era. Hunter had classics against the likes of Mick Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. He was instrumental in creating new stars during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Unfortunately, Triple H was forced to retire from pro wrestling because of a near-fatal heart failure. The WWE Hall of Famer announced his departure from in-ring competition during an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in 2022.

The King of Kings left his boots inside the ring in a symbolic retirement at WrestleMania 38. He’s currently the Chief Content Officer of the sports and entertainment juggernaut, overseeing the creative angles of the company.

