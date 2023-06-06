Did Triple H's grueling WWE career contribute to his heart attack?

Triple H is one of the most recognizable figures in sports-entertainment history. A fourteen-time World Champion and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Hunter left an indelible footprint on the squared circle.

In addition to his remarkable in-ring career, he has been a markedly successful authoritative backstage figure. As the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Hunter has spearheaded a new era in professional wrestling where the stars of tomorrow can shine.

However, his wrestling career ended abruptly without a proper retirement match owing to a severe heart condition. The King of Kings suffered a major near-fatal cardiac episode in September 2020. Several months later, a few days before WrestleMania 38, Hunter revealed he had a defibrillator in his chest.

In a detailed interview with Stephen A. Smith, an emotional Triple H announced his retirement.

“I won’t—I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

Considering his grueling wrestling career, one has to wonder if the physical toll had any impact, consequently leading to his cardiac failure. From torn quads to concussions, The Cerebral Assasin suffered many excruciating injuries. However, none contributed to his heart attack because genetic factors influenced the episode.

Triple H recently unveiled a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Fortunately for Hunter's fans, The Game did not wholly escape the spotlight. In addition to his creative duties, Triple H semi-regularly appears on television to deliver special announcements.

His most recent appearance came on the June 2nd edition of SmackDown during Roman Reigns' thousandth-day celebration as Universal Champion. The Cerebral Assasin revealed a new, modified version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The Tribal Chief.

At Night of Champions, Hunter also handed over the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship to Seth "Freakin" Rollins after he outlasted AJ Styles in the tournament finals. Thus, HHH has been quite busy in and out of the ring.

Although fans do see him every once in a while, it is frustrating that he won't ever lace a pair of boots again. Triple H's last match was against Randy Orton in June 2019. The Viper was a fitting last opponent for The Game, but few would object to seeing Hunter back in the ring again.

