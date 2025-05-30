Did Triple H spoil WWE star's inclusion in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Analyzing major clue

WWE Money in the Bank will be taking place next weekend. The show is looking loaded, with multiple big-time bouts, including two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

There will be a qualifying match for one of the final spots in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE SmackDown tonight. Andrade, Jacob Fatu, and Carmelo Hayes will compete for the spot, but Triple H may have accidentally spoiled that El Idolo will be the one to pick up the victory.

On May 25th, World Wrestling Entertainment, and specifically Triple H, revealed the Worlds Collide poster. The poster features some of the best lucha stars from both AAA and WWE, yet Andrade is missing. In the time since then, the company has revealed multiple matches for the event, yet Andrade isn't in one.

For those unaware, Worlds Collide is an upcoming event that will take place and air a few hours before Money in the Bank next Saturday. The event will feature stars from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and AAA.

The fact that Andrade is being left off the Worlds Collide poster, and seemingly the card, could be an indication that he's winning the Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown. Triple H isn't likely going to have him work twice. So, a former AAA star missing the event could almost certainly be because he'll be on Money in the Bank instead.

Penta wasn't included on the WWE Worlds Collide poster either

Triple H potentially spoiling Andrade qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match would make sense, as he already did the same thing with a different superstar. The Game unintentionally revealed Penta was winning his qualifying match.

The talented and charismatic WWE performer battled Chad Gable and Dragon Lee in a triple-threat qualifying match on RAW. Given that Gable and Lee were both on the Worlds Collide poster and Penta was not, it seemingly gave away who was winning. At least, that's assuming someone won't pull double duty and work both shows.

In the end, the Lucha Brothers member did defeat Dragon Lee and Chad Gable. The three men had a barnburner on RAW that many fans have been calling one of the best television matches of the year.

If The Game and the Worlds Collide poster spoiled the Penta victory, it may very well be spoiling Andrade's win as well. Of course, fans will only know for sure when SmackDown airs later tonight.

