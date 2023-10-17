Did twisted Roman Reigns plan cause big Cody Rhodes title change in only 10 days? Exploring major upset on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso just lost the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship days after confronting Roman Reigns. They had won the titles at Fastlane, but the duo lost it in a major upset only 10 days after winning it. However, there may be a reason for this that fans are not aware of.

Tonight on RAW, the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a rematch of Fastlane. The two were determined to win, and they did after an interference by Jimmy Uso left his brother distracted and unable to defend himself. As a result, Judgment Day is now tag champions once again.

However, this might be part of a more twisted plan by WWE involving Roman Reigns. Last week on SmackDown, holding on to the tag titles, Rhodes had the right to head to the blue brand despite being a RAW star. The two won their open challenge on the night, but it was on the way back that things became interesting.

Roman Reigns made his way out to confront them. Reigns and Cody had a face-off, with neither backing down. It indicated that WWE had not forgotten Rhodes' feud with the Tribal Chief.

Although the star lost at WrestleMania, the concept of "finishing the story" has remained with the fans. Winning the tag title allowed Rhodes to slightly re-ignite the feud with Reigns, which had died down in the months since WrestleMania.

Heading into Survivor Series, this was the perfect chance to bring back that rivalry. Now, with Jimmy Uso's interference costing them the titles, it's likely that they will have something big on their minds.

It may even be the feud that sees them meet in a possible WarGames match at Survivor Series, or even further, help build to another Rhodes vs Reigns match at WrestleMania.

Now that the feud has been re-ignited, though, he would not need the title anymore, and thus losing it made sense, as WWE's potential Roman Reigns plan is in motion.

None of this is confirmed, but an enormous possibility remains that this is the only reason Rhodes won the title.

Roman Reigns has returned to WWE recently after a long absence

Except for the SmackDown after SummerSlam, where Jey Uso left the Bloodline, Reigns has been absent from WWE TV.

It was just last week that he returned, and immediately, WWE had him confront Cody Rhodes. It seems that this may be the biggest plan for the star, except LA Knight, moving forward.

Knight is in a feud with Reigns and will challenge him soon. With Rhodes on RAW, it might be until at least Survivor Series that things come to a head.